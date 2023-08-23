Backstage Update On Dakota Kai's WWE Status, When She'll Return To The Ring

It will be some time before WWE Superstar Dakota Kai will be back in action, according to the latest report from PWInsider Elite.

Per the report, Kai has been traveling to every "SmackDown" TV taping, though she will not be cleared to return to in-ring action anytime soon. Kai tore her ACL during a match on the May 17 edition of "SmackDown," when she and Bayley were facing then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In the same match, Morgan also injured her shoulder. A week after the injury, Kai underwent surgery.

Kai returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam on August 5, where she reunited with her Damage CTRL stablemates to celebrate IYO SKY's successful Money in the Bank cash-in against Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Belair had just defeated both Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a three-way to win the title before losing it quickly to SKY, who has yet to defend her title on WWE TV.

Kai is in her second run in WWE and so far, she has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles twice with SKY. Their last reign lasted for over 100 days, from November 2022 to February 2023.

Her first run ended when she was released by WWE on April 29, 2022. It wouldn't take long for Kai to return. She appeared at SummerSlam in July 2022 alongside Bayley, who was returning from an injury, and SKY. The return of all three WWE Superstars marked the creation of the Damage CTRL stable.