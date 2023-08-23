Bully Ray Expresses Concern That AEW All In Won't Have Lasting Impact On The Company

AEW's upcoming All In show is one that fans have been waiting with bated breath, but Bully Ray has certain reservations about the pay-per-view which will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Ray, during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," said that AEW President Tony Khan is booking the show for the hardcore AEW fans, which may not attract casual fans or fans of other promotions.

"I think Tony is booking this show for the AEW diehard, the AEW faithful. I think he's booking this show for 'holy sh*t' chants, 'that was awesome' chants, as many five-star matches [as] he can get. I think that's the motivation behind this show," revealed the Hall of Famer.

He also said that another possible motivation for AEW to host the show in England is to outsell WWE at Wembley. "I also think the motivation is, 'Oh, we put as many people in Wembley Stadium as the WWE did.'"

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently said that All In could bring in unfamiliar fans to the product, but Ray has a different opinion as he questioned why casual or WWE fans would want to tune in to the All In show, aside from it being an event in a big stadium.