Jim Ross Addresses Fans Slamming AEW All In Before Event Takes Place

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross has heard your complaints about the booking leading into the biggest event in AEW history, All In. "I shake my head in amazement that some fans have gut-quartered the booking, and the matches haven't even happened," he said on "Grilling JR." Ross believes that if fans can see that far into the future, they should be investing in the stock market. "I say this, 'Watch the show and then judge it ... if you must,'" he pleaded, "and god knows there's a lot of fans that are insane about critiquing and reviewing ... just let it happen, enjoy it." Ross says the spectacle of 80,000 fans in Wembley Stadium would be enough for him to tune in.

All In has already surpassed events such as WWE SummerSlam 1992, WrestleMania 3, and WrestleMania 32, with over 80,000 tickets distributed and nearly $10 million in revenue generated. The show is also earning enough pay-per-view buys that the company is optimistic heading into the broadcast. The main event will see AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against friend and tag team partner Adam Cole.

Changes were made to the All In card on last night's "AEW Dynamite," with Swerve Strickland replacing partner AR Fox with Christian Cage in his tag team Coffin Match against Sting & Darby Allin. Also Rey Fenix was injured in a brawl after a match with Jon Moxley, leading the 6-on-6 Stadium Stampede Match to be reduced to 5-on-5.