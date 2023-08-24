AEW Dynamite Ratings Remain The Same Headed Into All In Weekend

The ratings for "AEW Dynamite" held firm on Wednesday.

According to Wrestlenomics, the average viewership for this week's episode was 878,000 viewers, the same as last week, albeit with a two percent bump in the coveted P18-49 demographic, which tallied 422,000 viewers. Technically, "Dynamite" was up by roughly 4,000 overall viewers Wednesday night, continuing the positive trend from last week's viewership, which was up three percent from the week prior. "AEW Collision" on Saturday nights has also been maintaining its viewership.

The highest-rated quarter-hour was the show's chaotic opening which saw The Elite attacked by Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold, with viewership declining at a rather steady clip as the show went on, while the highest-rated quarter-hour in the target demographic was Darby Allin and Nick Wayne's tornado tag team match against Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox.

This week's "Dynamite" was the last episode before this weekend's All In London pay-per-view, with only the prerecorded episodes of "Rampage" and "Collision" left before the big show. Two All In matches were altered over the course of Wednesday night, with Rey Fenix being removed from the Stadium Stampede match due to injury, and A.R. Fox being deemed unfit to team with Swerve Strickland after their loss to Allin and Wayne, and being replaced by Christian Cage.

The main event of Wednesday night's "Dynamite" saw Aussie Open successfully defend their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Hardys, and then fend off an attack from their All In "Zero Hour" title challengers, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, who then came dangerously close to betraying each other and severing their tenuous friendship.