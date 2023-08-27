Jim Ross Hopes AEW Talent 'Realize The Opportunity That Awaits Them' At All In

Jim Ross is grateful to have made the move from WWE to AEW and has an important message for AEW stars ahead of the historic All In pay-per-view.

During a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, the legendary commentator said that the emergence of AEW opened the doors for many people in the business, and calls his switch to the promotion his best career move.

"It [formation of AEW] opened the door for a lot of us. You know, I didn't ... I never thought that I was going to go to work for a startup after all those years of WWE ... 26 years [in WWE]," revealed Ross. "It's the best move I ever made, I got me back in the game."

While talking about the All In show, Ross referenced Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" song, and a particular line from the song, "Players only love you when they're playing," to emphasize how he loves his life when he's "playing," and hopes the AEW stars have the same feeling at All In. His message to the roster is to put on good matches and not think about only themselves when they step inside the ring.

"I hope that all the guys when they get to London, they realize the opportunity that awaits them, To be totally unselfish, to make the match a success, and if you do that you'll get over. But if it's all about you, then, yeah, I don't know. But I don't think that's going to be the case. I think guys are going to seize the moment because moments like this, Conrad, don't happen all the time. There's nobody can say that this will be replicated at Wembley."

Ross recently returned to AEW television on the August 5 edition of "AEW Collision" after being away for over a month after he suffered a concussion. He also recently announced that MRI results on his tibia came back negative for cancer.