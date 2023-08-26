Matt Jackson Comments On Cash Wheeler Allegations, Impact On AEW All In Match Vs. FTR

AEW star and one of the company's executive vice presidents, Matt Jackson, has commented on the recent allegations against one of his opponents at All In, Cash Wheeler. Wheeler was arrested last Friday in Orlando, Florida on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, stemming from an alleged road rage incident on July 27. The Young Bucks take on FTR in a rubber match at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, one of the biggest wrestling events in history, with the largest paid audience in attendance. The AEW Tag Team Titles are also at stake. Before the pay-per-view, Jackson sat down with Sports Illustrated and commented on the real-life complications heading into the match, which caused many fans to wonder whether or not the third match in the trilogy would even be able to take place.

"Any time distractions happen beyond your control, it's a bit frustrating. But we have a task at hand, and we plan on delivering," Jackson told Sports Illustrated.

In good news for both teams as well as AEW fans, there are no restrictions on Wheeler's travel following his arrest. AEW boss Tony Khan commented on the matter during the All In media call, calling it a "very inconclusive situation." Khan said he was "very much looking forward to the match," and said the company was keeping an eye on the situation leading up to All In.