Backstage News On Potential Relationship Between Mercedes Mone And AEW

Earlier today, during the "Zero Hour" All In pre-show, Mercedes Mone appeared in the crowd with an on-screen graphic bearing her name. That, plus a few references from the pre-show panel wondering what her presence might mean for the AEW Women's division, led to speculation as to any future involvement — and now it appears as though we might be headed in that direction.

According to Fightful Select, there are ongoing conversations between Mone and All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, the former WWE Superstar is "open" to appearing in the company. The report goes on to note one source as being optimistic of a formal relationship between the two sides and another positioning it as being "in the works."

Today's on-screen cameo by Mone, who left WWE in May of 2022, was the first time she'd been seen on AEW television, though she was rumored to appear at Forbidden Door prior to an ankle injury suffered in a match against Willow Nightingale in the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament. Her potential involvement with AEW has been speculated upon as far back as January when Saraya had a yet-to-be named mystery partner before the January 11th episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Out of action since May, Mone had leaked her presence in London via social media earlier in the week. Her appearance in the crowd at Wembley Stadium certainly got people talking and it will be interesting to see if she has any reaction to (if not involvement in) the fatal four-way championship match later on today.