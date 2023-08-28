Eric Bischoff: AEW Doesn't Have 'Any Kind Of Real Future' If CM Punk Reports Are True

Yesterday saw All Elite Wrestling hold its biggest event ever with AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Though it was undeniably a success, the event didn't go off without a hitch. Yet another physical confrontation reportedly took place backstage during the show, this time involving CM Punk and Jack Perry. Even before All In, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff had grim predictions for AEW if the Punk situation didn't improve. Speaking on AdFreeShows' "Locked & Loaded" last week, Bischoff addressed the rumors of Punk's place within AEW.

"If it happens to be true, what in the name of f**k?" Bischoff said regarding reports of Punk having the ability to decide who is and is not booked for "AEW Collision" tapings. "Who's running that company? Is Tony Khan this little dweeb that just is in love with CM Punk and is letting a talent dictate how Tony runs the business he's invested upwards of $100 million in? What? How does this happen? This guy is — if any of this is true, I blame it all on Tony Khan. He's a b***h. He's letting CM Punk run roughshod over everybody in the company. I don't see AEW having any kind of a real future if indeed this is true."

Bischoff has long been a vocal critic of AEW, Punk, and Khan's booking and management of the company. Though Bischoff has praised the promotion at times, such as in the first few weeks of "Collision," the former WCW booker has largely been down on the product. Recently, Bischoff stated that he's often overwhelmed by the level of violence on display in AEW, and that's just one of the many issues he's found with the company's shows.