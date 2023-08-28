Dr. Britt Baker Comments On Her AEW All In Entrance

Yesterday's AEW All In saw Dr. Britt Baker compete in a four-way match against Saraya, Toni Storm, and former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in front of more than 80,000 individuals with the title on the line. Though she didn't walk away with the AEW Women's World Championship, Baker took some time this morning to reflect on how far she's been able to come in professional wrestling (via X).

I still remember coming out of curtains held up by PVC pipes at indie shows like it was yesterday. So thankful. 🙌🏻🏟️🎆🎇🇬🇧 https://t.co/7IWmF1Tq11 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 28, 2023

Baker was the first woman signed to AEW upon the company's inception back in 2019. Prior to that, Baker had competed at the original All In, also in a four-way match. Since the beginning of AEW, Baker has been AEW Women's World Champion, competed in a heated feud against Thunder Rosa, and has acted as a surprisingly loyal ally to former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. It was reported earlier this month that there were hopes Hayter would be able to return in time for All In, but her current injury kept her off the show.

Though she didn't officially win, Baker now has a strong claim as the next number-one contender for the title. Baker had a pin on Shida at the same time Saraya was pinning Storm – the referee was just focused on Saraya's pin attempt instead. Saraya was therefore able to win the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country, and last year's feud between Saraya and Baker seems ready to heat back up.

In addition to Baker's elaborate pyro, yesterday's event featured a number of special entrances and licensed music. Sting and Darby Allin entered the stadium to Metallica's Seek & Destroy, while AEW World Champion MJF was carried down the ramp as an orchestral version of his music played.