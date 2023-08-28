60.8% Of Fans Prefer Edge As 'The Rated-R Superstar'

While it sounds as though Edge may be on his way out of WWE, and possibly retiring from professional wrestling as a whole, fans will always have countless memories of Adam Copeland in and out of the ring. Based on a poll posted to the Wrestling Inc X account, however, there is one iteration of Edge that stands head and shoulders above the others in the eyes of fans — "The Rated-R Superstar."

60.8% of voters chose the 2000s period of Edge's career as their favorite, from the time he broke out as a singles star in 2001 to his first retirement a decade later. Edge dubbed himself "The Rated-R Superstar" in 2005, just a few short months before cashing in the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase to win his first world title in January 2006 at WWE New Year's Revolution. The following night on "WWE Raw," Edge solidified his nickname by participating in the infamous "live sex celebration" segment with his real and onscreen girlfriend at the time, Lita.

Edge would later go on to have high-caliber feuds against the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and many more over the following years. His eventual partnership with Randy Orton, known as Rated-RKO, could even rival his tag team with Christian in the eyes of some fans. Edge would keep his "Rated-R Superstar" moniker until being forced to hang up his boots in 2011 for what he thought at the time was a permanent retirement.