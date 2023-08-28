60.8% Of Fans Prefer Edge As 'The Rated-R Superstar'
While it sounds as though Edge may be on his way out of WWE, and possibly retiring from professional wrestling as a whole, fans will always have countless memories of Adam Copeland in and out of the ring. Based on a poll posted to the Wrestling Inc X account, however, there is one iteration of Edge that stands head and shoulders above the others in the eyes of fans — "The Rated-R Superstar."
60.8% of voters chose the 2000s period of Edge's career as their favorite, from the time he broke out as a singles star in 2001 to his first retirement a decade later. Edge dubbed himself "The Rated-R Superstar" in 2005, just a few short months before cashing in the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase to win his first world title in January 2006 at WWE New Year's Revolution. The following night on "WWE Raw," Edge solidified his nickname by participating in the infamous "live sex celebration" segment with his real and onscreen girlfriend at the time, Lita.
Edge would later go on to have high-caliber feuds against the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and many more over the following years. His eventual partnership with Randy Orton, known as Rated-RKO, could even rival his tag team with Christian in the eyes of some fans. Edge would keep his "Rated-R Superstar" moniker until being forced to hang up his boots in 2011 for what he thought at the time was a permanent retirement.
Ranking Edge's Other Incarnations
With "The Rated-R Superstar" being the clear winner of the fan poll on X, it might not be too difficult to guess which era placed second: the period of Edge's tag team with Christian. When the two broke away from their Brood origins in 1999, things began to really take off for the young wrestlers. They began showing off their comedy chops, and this formative period helped set both men up for their later success. Still, only 24.6% of fans on X count this period as their favorite version of Edge, possibly pointing toward a younger audience on the social media platform.
In third place, with just over half the votes of Edge & Christian, is The Brood era. This was the very beginning for both performers, who quickly teamed up with the vampire Gangrel after their debuts. During this period, it was said on TV that Edge and Christian were brothers, but that story element was (thankfully) dropped down the line.
Finally, with a lackluster 2.2% of the overall votes, is the latest era of Edge — from his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble until his final (for now) match on "WWE SmackDown" earlier this month. While this run has certainly had some fantastic moments, it is possible to make the argument that Edge's latest run has been largely disappointing. Here's to hoping the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't hung up his boots for good just yet, and gets a chance to tell even better stories to come, whether in WWE or somewhere else.