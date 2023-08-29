CM Punk Reportedly Confronted, 'Chewed Out' Tony Khan Before His Match At AEW All In

The fallout from CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation at AEW All In continues to snowball, with a new report stating that the former FTW Champion wasn't the only target of Punk's ire.

According to PWTorch, Punk "chewed out" AEW President Tony Khan in a confrontation that is being described as "heated" and "intense," both in the gorilla position backstage and then later in Punk's locker room. The report indicates this is when Punk threatened to quit AEW, which had been previously reported, putting his opening match with Samoa Joe in jeopardy just moments before the main card of the historic event went on the air. Punk and Khan were said to have had a lengthy period without communication following the match, which was characterized as unusual, as they'd be in contact via text shortly after past incidents. PWTorch was unable to confirm if Khan and Punk had spoken since the incident, noting a comment from Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman that Punk had been informed of his suspension, but likely not from Khan.

Punk and Perry got into a verbal exchange that turned physical after Perry took a shot at Punk on the "Zero Hour" preshow, making a point of the "real glass" that he was about to suplex his opponent, HOOK, into. The two were said to have had a confrontation in July over Perry's insistence on using real glass, with Perry seemingly reigniting their bad blood from the argument. Punk reportedly stormed to the gorilla position following Perry's match, where he initially confronted Khan, and then confronted Perry, with the incident escalating further from there. Some reports have the incident being broken up in part by Punk's All In opponent, Samoa Joe, who also supposedly convinced Punk to go forward with their match.