Jim Ross Fantasy Books WWE's Edge Against AEW Stars

It will soon be decision time for Edge, whose contract with WWE expires at the end of September. And while Edge himself has stated he's unsure what his next move will be, some reports have suggested that WWE believes Edge could make the jump to AEW, where old friend Christian Cage currently calls home.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW announcer Jim Ross — the man who signed both Edge and Christian to their first WWE contracts in the 90s — was asked about potential matches Edge could have in AEW. "I haven't given it much thought," Ross said. "I mean ... how about Edge and Kenny Omega? Things like that. I think Edge and Will Ospreay ...There's a million ways to monetize this potential."

However, Ross doesn't have any information on which direction Edge is leaning in and seems dubious about a potential AEW move. "I have no inside stuff," Ross added. "Again, my quote would be 'JR thinks it's going to be a long shot at best if Edge ever competes — if Adam Copeland ever competes ... in AEW.' Would I like to see it happen? Absolutely. I'm a wrestling fan. Those matches just came off the top of my head that I'm sure other fans are right on top of and agree. Would you like to see Edge and Chris Jericho? Hell yeah."

But before Edge makes any sort of decisions, Ross acknowledges that there are a lot of caveats that could come with where he lands. "So yeah, he would fit in. But I don't know what his goals are. I don't know how Adam wants to work. Four or five times a year, or whatever? That's the thing you've got to be careful of, getting these contracts, getting guys and you're limited in when you can use them. Anyway, it'll work out in the wash, as Granny would say. At some point in time, we'll know."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription