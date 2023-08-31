10 Knockouts Tag Match Set For Impact 1000, Raisha Saeed Returning

Impact Wrestling has managed to survive long enough after all these years to reach its 1000th episode of "Impact Wrestling." That show is set to take place on September 9 from White Plains, New York, and as one would expect, Impact is pulling out all the stops for this affair.

Earlier today, a huge 10-Women Knockouts Tag Team Match featuring both stars of the Knockouts Division's past and present was set. On one side, you'll find Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw teaming with Angelina Love and a mystery partner. They will be taking on Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, the returning Awesome Kong and Gail Kim, as well as yet another mystery partner. The team will also be accompanied by a returning Raisha Saeed, aka Cheerleader Melissa.

While this will be a regular day at the office for the Knockouts regulars, it will be the first in-ring appearance for both Kim and Kong in several years and Love's first match in Impact since 2018. Kim — the seven-time Knockouts Champion, first-ever Knockouts Champion, and current Impact producer — has not worked a match since April 2019, when she was defeated by Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion. Likewise, the former two-time Knockouts Champion Kong hasn't wrestled since January 2020, when she was working for AEW.

The loaded tag match joins an already stacked card for "Impact 1000." The show will also have Team 3D — Bully Ray and D-Von — reuniting in tag team action. Plus, there's Kenny King vs. Tommy Dreamer with King's Digital Media Title and Dreamer's career on the line. In addition on the card, Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks take on Alisha and Eddie Edwards, and Alex Shelley defends the Impact World Title against Trey Miguel.