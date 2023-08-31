AEW Dynamite Rating Flat In Total Viewership, Falls In Key Demo For Post-All In Show

Eric Bischoff's old adage – controversy creates cash – did not hold true for this week's "AEW Dynamite."

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "Dynamite" experienced so little growth in the overall viewership that it could possibly be written off as statistically inert, with less than a one percent bump in viewership following the events of All In, both the matches and stories in the ring; and the gossip and altercations that took place behind the scenes, with an average of 871,000 viewers tuning in for the program overall. 389,000 came from the coveted P18-49 demographic, an eight percent drop from last week.

The most viewed segment overall was the show's opening, which saw Jon Moxley victorious over Komander, while the 18-to-49-year-olds tuned in the heaviest for Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho's in-ring verbal exchange, as well as the start of NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston's title defense against Wheeler Yuta. The least viewed segment in overall viewers was the main event between AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Numerous stars were absent from this week's "Dynamite," with Tony Khan mentioning that travel issues due to Hurricane Idalia, as well as illnesses, resulted in last-minute changes to the show. The show was also shrouded by CM Punk and Jack Perry's reported suspension following their backstage altercation at All In, which will likely cost both men the chance to compete at this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. Punk was likely to wrestle Ricky Starks in the main event for Punk's "Real World Championship." No word on what Perry would've done at All Out if anything.