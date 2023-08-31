Backstage Update On Last-Minute Changes To AEW Dynamite, Talent Absences

After a successful All In weekend in London, AEW was back in Chicago, Illinois last night for "AEW Dynamite," with only days to go before All Out this Sunday. But while there was no backstage drama to speak of, real-life situations conspired to cause some changes to "Dynamite" throughout Wednesday afternoon. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that one thing planned for "Dynamite" was a segment between Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega, who are set to battle at All Out. Takeshita and manager Don Callis would appear backstage discussing strategy for the match, but Omega was notably absent.

"They were going to do stuff to build that up," Meltzer said. "But because of the hurricane, Kenny Omega didn't make it. A lot of the Florida people [didn't make it]." Aside from Omega and others, the hurricane was said to have caused issues for Chris Jericho arriving to Chicago, although he would ultimately appear on "Dynamite." Weather wasn't the only issue AEW dealt with, as both Saraya and Swerve Strickland were scrapped from the show due to an undisclosed illness. Finally, it is believed several talents also missed the show to attend the funeral services of Bray Wyatt, with AEW owner Tony Khan reportedly letting talent skip "Dynamite" to do so.

While there may have been issues putting "Dynamite" together, AEW doesn't appear to be concerned about the same issues affecting "AEW Collision" on Saturday or All Out on Sunday. For those worried about Saraya, the AEW Women's Champion seems likely for a quick recovery, as she's scheduled to team with fellow Outcasts Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on "Collision" against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

