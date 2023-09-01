Full Card Announced For Impact Victory Road, Including Title Vs. Career Match

Impact Wrestling has announced the full card for next week's Victory Road special on September 8, which includes a few titles defenses, as well as a legend putting his career on the line.

Alisha Edwards has a shot at winning the Impact Knockouts title for the first time in her career at Victory Road when she faces current champion, Trinity. Edwards earned the opportunity after winning a battle royal on this week's "Impact."

ECW legend and veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer will feature in a title vs. career match against Kenny King, the current Impact Digital Media Champion, and Dreamer will walk away from pro wrestling if he loses. Dreamer's buddy Bully Ray will face off against PCO at the show, in an Anything Goes match, with Ray running away from PCO over the last few weeks.

Impact recently announced that Jordynne Grace, who left Impact in May after the expiry of her contract, will return to the promotion at Victory Road and face former rival Deonna Purrazzo, while Purrazzo's husband, Steve Maclin, will step into the ring with Josh Alexander, in what is turning out to be a very personal rivalry.

The Rascalz, the duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, recently won the Impact World Tag Team titles for the first time last weekend at Emergence, and they will face off against three-time TNA/Impact tag team champions, Motor City Machine Guns, at Victory Road.

Kushida became the No. 1 contender for the X-Division title at this year's Slammiversary and he will cash in his opportunity to face the current champion, Lio Rush, at Victory Road. The two have faced each other twice in singles competition this year, with Kushida winning at Multiverse United, while Rush won a Best of the Super Juniors match.