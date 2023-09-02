Eric Bischoff On AEW Firing CM Punk: 'Tony Khan Made The Right Call'

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff has commented on AEW's termination of CM Punk on Saturday. Bischoff, who has often been vocal about the company and Tony Khan's handling of situations with Punk, posted on Twitter, saying Tony Khan "made the right call."

"A tough one, but the right one. #Respect," Bischoff posted regarding Khan's decision, after the announcement, also made on Twitter by AEW, that Punk was fired from the company following an investigation into a backstage incident at All In at Wembley Stadium involving Jack Perry that allegedly turned physical.

Just heard the news. In my opinion, @TonyKhan made the right call. A tough one, but the right one. #Respect — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 2, 2023

Previously, Bischoff said on his "Strictly Business" podcast that Punk lacked drawing power and "set himself up for just a dramatic failure." The former WCW Senior VP also previously called out Khan for not commenting on Punk's status for All Out, which will take place in Chicago on Sunday. "The Second City Saint's" status for the pay-per-view has since been determined, with AEW posting the news Saturday afternoon. Khan said he was remorseful for having to make the announcement of Punk's firing, noting the disappointment it would be to some fans. The CEO and General Manager of AEW added he made the decision with the AEW locker room and other people backstage in mind.