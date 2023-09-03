Natalya Explains Why WWE Signed The Cavinder Twins, Compares Them To The Bellas

Former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Natalya shares her perspective on why WWE was keen on bringing the Cavinder Twins aboard their NIL program.

During the latest episode of "Twin Talk," Natalya sat down with Haley and Hanna Cavinder to discuss her career in WWE, along with the Cavinders' potential futures in the company. After signing NIL deals with WWE in December 2021, Haley and Hanna began training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this year. On the June 6 episode of "WWE NXT," the sisters made their official on-screen debut as they joined Chase U in celebrating Thea Hail's massive battle royal victory. As WWE fans wait to see more of The Cavinder Twins, Natalya lays out the reasoning behind WWE's acquisition of Haley and Hanna.

"WWE saw something in you guys, otherwise they would not have signed you because thousands of people every day try to come and work for WWE," Natalya said. "People ask me all the time, 'How can I get there? What do I do? What do I have to do? Do I join a school? Do I send in this? Do I have to know someone?' It's very competitive. It's very hard, and for you guys to get the attention and the eye of WWE, it's a huge testament to the fact that they see a lot in you guys — marketability, athleticism, personality, [and] how you get along with people. And the fact that you guys were in sports in a very high, high level shows them, hey, these girls can follow directions. They can be team players. They can be professional. They can embody everything that a WWE superstar embodies. Also, one thing I think that's great about professional athletes coming into WWE is that they have discipline."