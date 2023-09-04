Andrade El Idolo Has A Message For CM Punk After His Termination By AEW

Andrade El Idolo has expressed his gratitude to CM Punk following Punk's departure from AEW and has also teased a potential match against him in the future.

Andrade thanked Punk — who was fired by AEW on Saturday ahead of "AEW Collision" — on social media and said that they have a "pending match."

"Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision I hope we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! 👊🏼❌"

Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! 👊🏼❌ pic.twitter.com/QsAYWc22qr — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 4, 2023

Punk and Andrade were both part of "Collison," but never had the opportunity to wrestle each other. Andrade has featured sporadically in AEW over the last year or so due to an injury, but made his return in June. His last match came on the July 29 episode "Collision" where he wrestled Buddy Matthews in a ladder match.

Like Punk, Andrade has had backstage issues, as he and Sammy Guevara had an altercation following which the former WWE star was sent home. The Mexican star has made cryptic comments about leaving the company a few times, and revealed earlier this year that his contract with the promotion will expire "very soon."

Punk was released by AEW a few days after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.