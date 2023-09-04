Adam Cole Explains How MJF Has Stepped Up As A Locker Room Leader In AEW

Adam Cole has lauded his tag team partner MJF's leadership abilities, following this weekend's All Out show.

Cole was asked in the All Out post show media scrum if MJF has adopted a leadership role after he became the AEW World Champion.

"Max is certainly a leader. Max is someone who ... he eats, sleeps and breathes pro wrestling. He's been in a position where he's been in AEW from the start," said Cole. "He loves AEW, with his whole entire heart. He's so proud of the product that we produce, he's very proud of the locker room."

He vouched for his tag team partner's leadership qualities and said that the AEW World Champion leads by example.

"So, generally, Max is one of those guys who leads by example. He's someone that the entire locker room can look up to in a lot of ways, just based on how passionate he is about the company and how passionate he is about wanting whatever he's involved in to be the best it can possibly can be. He's been an excellent leader," said one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Since turning babyface, MJF has been magnanimous in his praise of people he works alongside, which was evidenced by his recent social media post following the All In pay-per-view. MJF and Cole defended their ROH World Tag Team Championships for the first time at All Out where they faced and defeated The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.