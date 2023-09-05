Teddy Long Believes AEW Needs WWE Quality Leadership To Solve Some Of Its Problems

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has argued that WWE would've fired and not just suspended Jack Perry if he had gone against the orders of management.

Long, during his appearance on "Sportskeeda Wrestling's" Wrestling Time Machine show, stated that WWE's leadership would've solved the Perry-CM Punk issue better than how AEW handled it.

"I can't really speak on AEW, 'cause I don't watch it. But here's what I can say about this — Jack Perry, I don't know the young man, never met him a day in my life — the only thing I can say about this, if he was in the WWE, I think the leadership there is a lot better," said the Hall of Famer.

Long feels that Perry would have been fired if he had been in WWE and had disobeyed the orders of the management.

"If he had been told by Vince McMahon to not use real glass, that wouldn't have ever happened. And if he'd disobeyed Vince McMahon's orders, that not to do something, just like you said, as soon as he walked through that curtain, he'd have been fired. No suspension, none of that stuff. But I think that if he was in the WWE, the leadership there would have certainly put him in his place and he wouldn't have never made a mistake like that. If somebody tells you don't do something, then you don't do it. So I think that just comes from the leadership in AEW," said Long.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Perry has been suspended indefinitely, following Perry's backstage altercation with Punk.