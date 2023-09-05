Eric Bischoff Explains When He Would Have Fired CM Punk From AEW

Regardless, Bischoff reiterated that he was happy that Khan ultimately drew a line in the sand regarding Punk, and believes the AEW owner made the right decision. While Bischoff had been critical of Punk's star power in the past, he also acknowledged that said star power, and the loss of it, ultimately put Khan in a bit of a no win situation.

"At some point, you need to be a leader, and sometimes being a leader is really painful, really painful, because there's no good decision, there's only a correct decision," Bischoff said. "And the correct decision was to let him go. It's going to sting, it's going to be a little uncomfortable, probably in a lot of ways that aren't obvious to us. But it had to be done. It wasn't going to get better. It wasn't like Punk was going to wake up one day and decide to be a team player. It clearly wasn't going to happen, so at one point do you just go 'You know, I've had enough?' And clearly, Tony had enough."

