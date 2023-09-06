Road Dogg Addresses The CM Punk Question In WWE, Explains He's The Wrong Guy To Ask

Despite holding a front office position in WWE and being a close friend of CCO Triple H, "Road Dogg" Brian James does not believe he's the right person to comment on CM Punk's potential return to WWE. Addressing reports of Punk's dismissal from AEW, James admitted on "Oh You Didn't Know?" that he's not clued in on WWE upper management's feelings about bringing "The Second City Savior" back to the promotion.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this."

James actually singled out Punk as the only AEW wrestler he'd like to see jump ship to WWE on the August 21 edition of his podcast, which was not in the distant past as he claimed on this week's episode. As for the backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry, and the fallout from it, James implied that AEW President Tony Khan was justified in feeling like his "life was in danger" when Punk allegedly lunged at him during the incident in London. James believes a lot of fans and wrestling pundits have been unnecessarily critical of Khan. "I understand where he's coming from," James said of Khan's comments. "I think people need to understand that, to some people, that [backstage brawl] wouldn't be frightening — like Samoa Joe, who popped up whenever whatever happened. Some people run towards the fire and some run away screaming. That's just the way it works."