Wardlow Already Has Something In Mind For When He Makes AEW Return

It's been a hot minute since wrestling fans have seen Wardlow on AEW TV, and it's something that has taken a toll on the wrestler, who stated last month that his absence from "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision," had left him feeling down. Fortunately, Wardlow seems to be in better spirits now, and has an idea of what he could be doing when he returns. Taking to X, or as the kids used to call it, Twitter, Wardlow declared that he would have to take it upon himself to "play dad" when he eventually returned to AEW, and further stated he would teach AEW "some respect." He wouldn't elaborate any further on what this would entail.

Looks like I'm gonna have to play dad when I return, and teach this entire place about respect — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) September 7, 2023

Prior to his departure, Wardlow was a fixture in the TNT Championship scene, having captured the title three times since the summer of 2022, tying the record for most reigns. He would lose the title in his last AEW appearance to Luchasaurus on June 17, the debut episode of "Collision."

While it's unclear what Wardlow will be doing when he returns, there will be plenty of options, as Luchasaurus has continued to reign as champion since defeating Wardlow, with the backing of Christian Cage, who continues to claim he is the true TNT Champion. Meanwhile, Wardlow's former employer turned rival MJF is also currently holding AEW World Championship gold, with a big title defense against the winner of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament set to take place in just two weeks at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium.