Judgment Day's Finn Balor Sets His Sights On Next WWE Honor

In the process of becoming one-half of the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE Payback, Finn Balor added another impressive accolade to his resume — the right to now call himself a Grand Slam Champion. As Balor looks ahead, though, he is focused on accomplishing even more in his WWE career. On WWE's "The Bump," Balor and his Judgment Day cohort, Damian Priest, reflected on their recent successes as a faction and personally as well. According to Balor, The Judgment Day are keen on elevating their stock even higher in WWE. In the meantime, Balor is also yearning to reach some individual goals too.

"We're not looking back at the past, we're not dwelling on the present," Balor said. "We're looking forward to the future, and there's a lot more goals that we need to accomplish. [For] me personally, King of the Ring is something that not only escaped me in Saudi Arabia against Xavier Woods two years ago, that's something, that still, l need to check off the list of accomplishments I want to achieve. Maybe sometime down the line, I'll get to follow my good brother here and pick up the Money in the Bank briefcase next year."

As Balor alluded to, Priest is the current men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which guarantees him a title opportunity of his choosing at any point over the next year. Though Priest has made some attempts to cash in his briefcase, he has yet to fully commit. While Priest patiently waits for the right moment to cash in his title shot, he and Balor now find themselves on top of the tag team division as well.

