Tommy Dreamer Keeps His Career, Wins Impact Digital Media Title At Victory Road
The career of Tommy Dreamer will continue, with the iconic hardcore star emerging victorious in a "title vs. career" match against Kenny King at Impact Wrestling's Victory Road event. As well as consistent independent bookings, the 52-year-old has been working with Impact sporadically over the past few months, working a heated program with long-time friend Bully Ray that concluded with a loss at Sacrifice earlier this year.
With his time inside the squared circle seemingly winding down, Dreamer was challenged to a retirement stipulation by King in their bout for the Digital Media Championship. In a slow-paced back-and-forth encounter, Dreamer received some timely assistance from Heath, who took out the champion while the referee was distracted, allowing the veteran Dreamer to capitalize and score the pinfall victory.
Despite not being featured on-screen for a major promotion since a short stint with AEW in 2019, Dreamer remains entrenched in the industry from both an in-ring and backstage perspective, as well as becoming a prominent fixture on the successful "Busted Open" program on SiriusXM.