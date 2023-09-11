Dixie Carter Comments On Episode Number 1,000 Of Impact Wrestling

Former TNA President Dixie Carter has shared her excitement ahead of the 1,000th episode of Impact Wrestling.

Carter, who played an important role in the formation and success of the promotion, had this to say ahead of the September 9 tapings:

"1000 Episodes!!! So many wonderful talent back tonight for a very special show. @IMPACTWRESTLING #proudmoment"

The 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling will feature several legends, which includes the return of Team 3D, the duo of Bully Ray and Devon, who will be wrestling together for the first time since 2016. Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim will return to the squared circle one more time at the show, while another TNA Hall of Famer and legendary figure of the Knockouts Division, Awesome Kong, will also wrestle once again, marking her first match since 2020.

There will also be an Impact World Championship match at the show, one of many big matches planned for the event. The 1,000th episode of Impact Wrestling will air on Thursday, September 14. Impact or Dixie Carter has yet to announce whether the former TNA President will make an appearance at the show. Her last appearance on Impact television came at last year's Slammiversary, where she expressed her gratitude to everyone in the promotion.