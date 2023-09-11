Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think CM Punk Firing Is The Reason For Low AEW Collision Ratings

The decision by AEW to part ways with CM Punk earlier this month has divided the pro wrestling community, with many praising the promotion for the brave call while others have questioned the negative impact it could have on the product. After a tumultuous two-year run with the company, the 44-year-old was terminated with cause prior to AEW All Out in his hometown of Chicago, following an incident with Jack Perry backstage.

In the wake of the incident, Tony Khan made the announcement live on the September 2nd edition of "AEW Collision" that Punk would no longer be with the company, leading to the worst ratings in the show's short history on TNT. "Collision" averaged 345,000 viewers across the two-hour broadcast, with close to 90,000 people tuning out as soon as the Punk announcement was made. According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, there might be more than meets the eye with the TV numbers.

"I think people are making too big a deal [out of it]. Before you jump to the conclusion that 89,000 people left because of CM Punk... I think that's a giant leap into fantasy land. It could have been for other reasons, it had nothing to do with CM Punk," he said on the "Strictly Business" podcast. "What was the lead-in for that show? That's the first thing I would want to know. I think there was a fair amount of curiosity about what is Tony gonna do? People who might not watch Collision decided to tune in and get a real-time update about what the situation was because it got a lot of press."

The episode in question faced stiff competition from the WWE Payback premium live event, as well as blockbuster college football games, leading to a decline in viewership for AEW's newest weekly program.