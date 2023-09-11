Booker T Compares Tiffany Stratton Vs. Becky Lynch To Match Of His Against WWE Legend
Tiffany Stratton will undergo the biggest test of her young professional wrestling career this week, when she faces off against multi-time champion Becky Lynch scheduled for the September 13 edition of "WWE NXT." After running through a large majority of the women's division in the developmental brand, the 24-year-old is now set to mix it up with "The Man" and challenge her limits like never before.
On the latest episode of "Reality Of Wrestling," current NXT commentator and five-time world champion Booker T likened the match between Stratton and Lynch to a match from his own career, which saw him square off against Ric Flair on Saturday Night's Main Event.
"I think Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch is definitely a match that is gonna be highly anticipated as far as people wanting to see it," he said. "I remember getting the nod to wrestle Ric Flair in a singles match ... it was like, 'Wow, I've made it.' Just like Tiffany, I knew it wasn't because of me that this match was happening, other than Ric wanted to test me and see how good I was.
"They're definitely a huge part of my memories ... it was like on-the-job training, sucking in all the knowledge that you possibly can. I walked away from those matches learning more than I ever could at any wrestling school."
Booker T would go on to have a highly successful career inside the squared circle and the WWE Hall of Famer credited the likes of Flair and Ricky Steamboat for helping with his development from bell-to-bell.
Tiffany Stratton will learn from Becky Lynch match: Booker T
As for Tiffany Stratton, the former gymnast first signed with WWE in August 2021, with her television debut on "WWE NXT" coming in December of that same year. Stratton has since received praise for her rapid rise to the top of "NXT," with her athletic ability and character work cementing her as one of the top stars on Tuesday nights.
But according to Booker T, her title defence against Becky Lynch will teach her everything she needs to know.
"I'm sure Tiffany is going to find herself in that same position with Becky because Becky is gonna do certain things a little bit different than all of the girls that she has worked up until this point," he said.
The match on Tuesday night will be Lynch's first on "NXT" since her clash with Rhea Ripley four years ago, which saw the two high-profile stars battle to a no-contest. Stratton has held the NXT Women's Championship since May after she defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final of the eight-woman tournament.
