Booker T Compares Tiffany Stratton Vs. Becky Lynch To Match Of His Against WWE Legend

Tiffany Stratton will undergo the biggest test of her young professional wrestling career this week, when she faces off against multi-time champion Becky Lynch scheduled for the September 13 edition of "WWE NXT." After running through a large majority of the women's division in the developmental brand, the 24-year-old is now set to mix it up with "The Man" and challenge her limits like never before.

On the latest episode of "Reality Of Wrestling," current NXT commentator and five-time world champion Booker T likened the match between Stratton and Lynch to a match from his own career, which saw him square off against Ric Flair on Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I think Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch is definitely a match that is gonna be highly anticipated as far as people wanting to see it," he said. "I remember getting the nod to wrestle Ric Flair in a singles match ... it was like, 'Wow, I've made it.' Just like Tiffany, I knew it wasn't because of me that this match was happening, other than Ric wanted to test me and see how good I was.

"They're definitely a huge part of my memories ... it was like on-the-job training, sucking in all the knowledge that you possibly can. I walked away from those matches learning more than I ever could at any wrestling school."

Booker T would go on to have a highly successful career inside the squared circle and the WWE Hall of Famer credited the likes of Flair and Ricky Steamboat for helping with his development from bell-to-bell.