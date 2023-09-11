Gail Kim Update After Scary Spot At Impact 1000 Tapings

Impact Wrestling's "Impact 1000" taping in White Plains, New York largely went off without a hitch this past weekend, with several surprises, the return of Impact and TNA legends, and even a Hall of Fame announcement. Unfortunately, it also featured a notable scare involving Gail Kim during the ten-women Knockouts tag team match, after Kim took a bump off the apron and to the floor after being pulled down by Velvet Sky, resulting in Kim smacking her head hard against the ground.

Fortunately, it appears the women's wrestling legend, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, and current Impact producer is going to be just fine. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan hoping she was fine, Kim acknowledged everyone's concern but admitted that despite being rattled by the spot, she was okay. Several wrestlers responded with relief regarding Kim's statement, including WWE's Nikki Cross and independent wrestler Zoe Lucas.

I'm ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I'm ok. https://t.co/HDgRAfpKpz — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 11, 2023

Glad you are ok, sending love ❤️ — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) September 11, 2023

Glad you are ok 💕 — Zoe Lucas 🌸 ゾーイ・ルーカス (@ZoeLucasPro) September 11, 2023

The scary moment, unfortunately, marred a big moment for Kim, who teamed with fellow Impact legends Awesome Kong and Mickie James, and current stars Jordynne Grace and Knockouts Champion Trinity, to take on Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz. The match was Kim's first in-ring performance since 2019 when she came out of retirement to wrestle Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion.

Kim previously retired from in-ring competition in Impact in 2017, after winning the Knockouts Championship for a record seventh time at Bound for Glory. She continued to wrestle on the independent circuit for several more months, before officially retiring as a wrestler in February 2018, after a match against Kasey Owens in England.