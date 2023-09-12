Bobby Fish Explains How Contract Negotiations With AEW Broke Down

It may not have been long, but Bobby Fish's time in AEW was memorable enough. He reunited with his Undisputed Era cohorts Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole and challenged for both the TNT and AEW World Tag Team Championship. In an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Fish revealed why his run — eventful as it was — was so short.

"I would only agree to a year contract because, to be honest, he [Tony Khan] wasn't giving me enough of his money," Fish explained. "But listen, you've got to know your worth, right? That's really what it came down to, nothing more, nothing less ... I put a higher price tag on my value than they were," he continued, "and we tried to see if there was some place to meet in the middle, and at that time there just wasn't, you know? And that's what it comes down to."

Ultimately though, Fish holds no ill will towards AEW and overall enjoyed his one-year stretch.

Following his departure from AEW, Fish resurfaced in Impact Wrestling at 2022's Victory Road. He would make his in-ring debut for the company just a couple short weeks later at Bound For Glory 2022, wrestling in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. He'd be eliminated, but that didn't stop him from receiving a shot at the Impact World Championship that October against then-champion Josh Alexander. After suffering defeat, his time with Impact also came to an end.

