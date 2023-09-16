Grayson Waller Discusses Dream GWE Guests, Disses Americans

After it was revealed at WWE Payback that Jey Uso was the newest member of the "WWE Raw" roster, WWE official Adam Pearce disclosed shortly after that someone from the red brand would be traded to "WWE SmackDown" in his place. Speaking to Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on "After The Bell," Grayson Waller gave his thoughts as to who he would like to see appear on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

"It kind of worries me who they're going to bring over," said Waller. "I'm worried it's going to be Cody [Rhodes] because if you want to talk about someone who's going to ... try and overshadow me."

Waller also said that he wants more Australians to be alongside him on "SmackDown." "For me, personally, I would [for it] to be Indi Hartwell. Bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed. Make 'SmackDown' the Australian show with all the big-name Australians," said the loudmouth star.

Waller boasted about being able to showcase the talent Australia has to offer in WWE and cited Rhea Ripley's popularity as WWE Women's World Champion as an example.

"It's great and I hope it opens more doors for more Australians to come in and show what we can do because I'm sick of the Americans," Waller said. "Like, we get it. You're all so patriotic, but you're all the same."

"The Grayson Waller Effect" began a little over a year ago, with Apollo Crews as the first guest on its premiere episode on the August 23, 2022 episode of "WWE NXT." The talk show made its main roster debut on the May 19, 2023, episode of "SmackDown" after the Australian was moved as part of the 2023 WWE Draft.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.