WWE Vet Al Snow Diagnoses AEW Problem He Thinks Is Evident In CM Punk Situation

It is now approaching two weeks since AEW fired CM Punk with cause, but that doesn't mean the story is showing any signs of slowing down. Many within the wrestling industry have turned up to give their thoughts on Punk's firing, how it was handled by AEW owner Tony Khan, and what could've been done to prevent the situation. And the latest to give their opinion is none other than OVW promoter and former WWE star Al Snow. Speaking with "Forbes" to promote the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Wrestlers," which focuses on OVW, Snow attempted to diagnose the issue within AEW that caused Punk's behavior to get out of control, which Snow believes revolves around leadership.

"Punk's got a very strong personality," said Snow. "The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that's where things can go astray. I think Tony Khan's a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations — they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance — we've had those type of things happen here."

"But there's a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I'm able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don't worry about being liked, I worry about being respected. I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn't like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I've always respected him. Always."