Will Ospreay Posts & Deletes Video Referencing Disputed AEW All In Attendance Number

NJPW star Will Ospreay is bemused that the turnstile count for AEW's All In show was less than the confirmed attendance of 81,035.

The English star referenced the attendance figures in a video on social media, which he later removed. In the video, Ospreay revealed that he got a tattoo on his arm, which specifically mentions the attendance figure of 81,035. The tattoo may no longer hold any significance considering the new report that says 72,265 people passed through the turnstiles at Wembley Stadium, not the advertised 81,035.

"Bruv, you cannot make this f**king sh*t up. I am currently in Japan, I've had no f**king sleep, I'm tired and [laughs] this is the worst f**king day of my life," said Ospreay. "You know how hard it was for me to get a tattoo? My mum f**king hates them, bruv. They announced it to everyone, they announced it as ... 81,000 people. I've got this f**king thing [tattoo] on my arm now [laughs]."

AEW had revealed during the All In show that they had broken the record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event, surpassing WWE's WrestleMania 32. At the All In show in London, England, Ospreay faced off against Chris Jericho in a singles match and emerged victorious in front of his fellow Brits.

Ospreay has featured in a few matches in AEW, both on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," in addition to the aforementioned match at All In. There's a possibility that the English star could return to the promotion in the future, perhaps as a permanent fixture, as his contract with NJPW is set to expire in February next year.