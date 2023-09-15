Freddie Prinze Jr. Questions The Wisdom Of Recent WWE Roster Moves

WWE Payback was a night with many surprises, but perhaps the biggest was the announcement by Cody Rhodes on "The Grayson Waller Effect" that Jey Uso is the newest member of "WWE Raw" in a move that split him from his brother, Jimmy. In a decision that has generally been met with a warm reception, former WWE writer and Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his input.

"This is weird because I honestly didn't think they were going to split Jey and Jimmy up, and now to see them on different shows and they're giving each of them a hell of a shot," Prinze said on his podcast, "Wrestling With Freddie".

Although Prinze was reluctant about how things would ultimately end up, he gave credit to WWE for attempting something out of the box with The Usos.

"I hope it works and I think it's got a shot because Jey just has that certain energy that people gravitate to. He's like a sun, and everyone's orbiting around him. Jimmy is more refined as far as the performance goes and he's doing a good job as a heel on "SmackDown", but I'm really, really liking what I've seen."

The on-screen drama between the two brothers stems back to the SummerSlam premium live event last month when Jimmy cost Jey his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, leading Jey to walk out of WWE the following Friday on "SmackDown".

