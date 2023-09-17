The Righteous Upset The Hardys On AEW Collision And Call Out Champions Adam Cole And MJF

There were a lot of demands for title matches during this week's episode of "AEW Collision." One demand came right after an upset victory — ROH stars Vincent and Dutch, known as The Righteous, had defeated tag team legends, Jeff and Matt Hardy.

Post-match, Vincent demanded a match against the current ROH Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole, and AEW World Champion MJF sometime in the near future. Neither Dutch nor Vincent have held the ROH Tag Team Titles, but they have held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles in 2022. In total, Vincent is a four-time ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Cole and MJF became the ROH Tag Team Champions at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The two had defeated Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to become the new champions. A week later, they would successfully defend the tag team titles against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Dutch and Vincent made their return to ROH back in March at Supercard of Honor. Since they were feuding with The Dark Order and former Dark Order member Stu Grayson even joined their stable. Their last match before Saturday's "Collision," was on the August 30 episode of "AEW Rampage," where they took part in the ROH World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal. The Hardys were also in that Battle Royal and it was The Righteous who eliminated from the match. Of course, it was Reynolds and Silver who would win the Battle Royal, go on to AEW All Out, and ultimately not be successful in capturing the ROH Tag Team Titles.