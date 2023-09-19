Rhea Ripley's One-Word Response To Jey Uso Rebuffing Judgment Day On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw" at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, "Main Event" Jey Uso signaled that he had turned down The Judgment Day's offer to join their stable by superkicking Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio during his one-on-one battle with Drew McIntyre. Reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was absent selling Nia Jax's surprise attack from last Monday night, has provided a one-word response to Uso on social media.

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "B***h."

Meanwhile, during last night's red brand show, Rhodes told Mysterio that "Mami" only had eyes for Uso. "Main Event" stirred the pot even further after "Raw" went off the air by sharing Rhodes' words published by WWE on FOX. Alongside that, he wrote, "She like me. -jey." Ripley has reposted Uso's remarks.

It was announced by Cody Rhodes at WWE Payback 2023 that Uso would be joining "Raw" from "WWE SmackDown." "Main Event" had walked away from the Stamford, Connecticut-based after Jimmy Uso cost him his match against reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Judgment Day has since tried to persuade Uso to join forces with them, with Priest attempting to recruit him before his main event clash with McIntyre on "Raw" last night. McIntyre defeated Uso with a Claymore Kick moments after the multi-time tag team champion had delivered superkicks to The Judgment Day members.