Details Of WWE's 'High-Priority' Creative Reportedly In The Works For Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is reportedly WWE-bound after departing All Elite Wrestling. It's said that the former AEW TBS Champion was due to be at the WWE Performance Center this week. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided an update on Cargill while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"She was in Orlando today [September 18], right?" Meltzer said. "I asked if she was at the Performance Center. People had not seen her, [but] that doesn't mean she wasn't there. I was told that, you know, 'Doesn't mean she wasn't there. We didn't see her.'

"They're doing main roster creative for her right now. It's high priority. So they're not, like, bringing her in to be like — you know how they would bring in some of the 'NXT' people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre? Alba Fyre's actually a good one. Like Alba Fyre, she was brought up, or Kacy Catanzaro — Katana Chance — that are brought up, and they have no idea what to do with them, and they just kind of disappear into the dust. It's almost like, 'Why did we even bother calling them up?' She is not earmarked to be like that. She's earmarked for real stuff."

In last week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said people within WWE were under the impression that Cargill was set to head to the main roster and would not be assigned to the "WWE NXT" brand. It's said that WWE has signed Cargill to a significant deal and that she will be given an immediate push.

Cargill has now been removed from AEW's online roster page, all but confirming that her final match with Tony Khan's promotion was broadcast this past Friday night on "AEW Rampage," where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship.

