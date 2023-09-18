Jade Cargill Removed From AEW Roster Page, Not Likely To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT

For the last week, Jade Cargill has been the talk of the wrestling world, as reports emerged that her contract with AEW was expiring and that the former TBS Champion would subsequently be making the jump to WWE. And while nothing is written in stone just yet, Monday has offered more signs that Cargill's time in AEW is coming to an end, though that doesn't mean fans can expect to see her in WWE just yet.

PWInsider reports that Cargill was spotted on a flight earlier on Monday, which saw her flying out of Orlando, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia, where she resides. As such, it would appear unlikely that Cargill will not be part of tomorrow's episode of "WWE NXT," held in Orlando, or tonight's episode of "Raw," taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. That does not mean she's not WWE-bound, however, as a look at AEW's roster page reveals that Cargill is no longer featured, signaling an end to her tenure with the company.

Cargill first drew interest from WWE years ago, before the company passed on her. Cargill then signed with AEW, where she began her career with a 60-match unbeaten streak and the longest title reign in AEW history, holding the TBS Championship for 508 days before dropping the title to Kris Statlander, who also defeated Cargill in what appears to be her final AEW match on last Friday's episode of "Rampage." It is believed that Cargill will be starting her WWE tenure on the main roster, as opposed to "NXT," with a strong push following her debut.