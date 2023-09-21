Kris Statlander Discusses Origins Of Zoolander-Inspired Gear, Ben Stiller's Reaction

AEW All Out was quite the night for TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Not only did she successfully defend her title against Ruby Soho, but also sported ring gear based on the movie "Zoolander," which captured the attention of Derek Zoolander himself, Ben Stiller.

Speaking with "Under The Ring," Statlander revealed what led to the making of the gear. "I just love the movie and it almost feels like it's weird that not a lot of people have done any Zoolander-inspired gear because I feel like it's a timeless movie," Statlander said. "It's kind of an iconic movie. It's so fun. It's amazing."

Having had the idea for the gear in her mind for quite some time, Statlander decided to have it made after having surgery to repair her knee last year in order for it to be on standby for her return to the ring.

"I was worried that not everyone was going to understand what I was doing with the Zoolander stuff ... I feel like a lot of people, they'll do a lot of superhero-inspired looks, and I wanted to do something different than that."

Statlander made her surprise comeback at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, during which she dethroned Jade Cargill as the TBS Champion and became the first person to ever pin her in the process.

"Ben Stiller responding is like the highest praise anyone could ask for," Statlander said. "That was so cool that he actually saw it."

