Chris Jericho Explains Why He Believes In AEW & Regaining His Love For Wrestling

Those who have followed AEW since its 2019 beginning are well aware that Chris Jericho is a "Day 1" guy with the promotion, from his appearance at the first-ever AEW press event, all the way to "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" tonight, where he'll take on longtime protege Sammy Guevara. And even after all this time, Jericho's bond with AEW remains strong. On "Busted Open Radio," Jericho declared that "if there was no AEW, I don't know if I'd still be in the business anymore," then delved deeper into why.

"I think the reason why I love AEW, and the reason why I'm still so excited about wrestling is because [of] the momentum that we have, the creative, not freedom because it's not like I have creative control, but the chance to be creative and collaborate and not have to worry 'What am I doing on Wednesday?'" Jericho said. "I know what I'm doing because we've mapped out, [and] wrote it for the next two or three months, or at least know where we're going, 'Here's the bullet points.'"

"[I'm] creating moments but still being able to have great matches, like with [Will] Ospreay, which I thought went really awesome. A couple of weeks ago, me and Sammy vs. Aussie Open, that was a great match. And the segment that we did last week, with the promo, it's really flowing right now, and it's exciting and it's fun and there's a lot of passion there. I kind of regained my love for wrestling. I think that's the biggest thing about AEW."