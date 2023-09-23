Why Kevin Sullivan Says AEW Will Be Around For A Long Time

As AEW heads into tonight's "Grand Slam" editions of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," a lot of talk remains centered around the tumultuous last year experienced by the promotion. Recently that included the latest, and final, chapter in CM Punk's run in the company, which ended with him being terminated with cause, and a downturn in AEW attendance, which has seen "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" draw smaller crowds than previously. But while things could be better, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan isn't all that worried about AEW's future. On "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," Sullivan explained why he feels AEW is still in the game for years to come, and why the recent issues are nothing more than a rough patch. He also offered some advice on how to handle the current choppy waters AEW is in.

"Everybody hits a bump in the road, okay, and everybody piles on," Sullivan said. "They'll get by this. They had the Punk debacle, and who knows who was right and who was wrong about that. I'm not one to judge, I don't know the facts ... I know you're trying to do recovery, but sometimes it's just best when you're in the hole to come forward and say 'Hey, we've had a bump in the road, but we're going to get over it. We have these terrific fans who have been very loyal to us, and we're gonna be around for a long time.' And they will be."

Tonight's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" episode may be the start of the turnaround, as the show will feature five big matches, including MJF defending the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston, with Castagnoli's ROH World Title and Kingston's NJPW Strong Openweight Championships on the line.

