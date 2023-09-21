Kurt Angle Opens Up About WWE's Vince McMahon's Nature & Aspirations For Long Life

Vince McMahon, 78, plans to outlive his mother – who died at the age of 101 – and thrive well into his 120s, according to Kurt Angle. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Angle recounted a conversation he had with McMahon during his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2017 that left him in awe of his former boss.

"You know what he told me when I came back to WWE?" Angle recalled. "He said, 'Listen, I'm going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always going to be working here. They're going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands.' Vince — that's what keeps him going."

Angle is admittedly a tad nervous for McMahon now that the WWE-UFC merger has gone through, which could lead to the WWE founder no longer being hands-on with day-to-day operations. "What's he going to do now? His life is wrestling, wrestling, wrestling." That said, Angle is confident that McMahon will figure out a way to keep him busy simply due to "The Genetic Jackhammer's" drive and passion for the industry.

McMahon's desire to run WWE, till the day he drops dead, is no secret. In January 2022, Bruce Prichard floated the possibility of his boss outliving his younger peers when he predicated that McMahon could run WWE for "the next 25-to-30 years" if he so chooses.