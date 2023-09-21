Kurt Angle Opens Up About WWE's Vince McMahon's Nature & Aspirations For Long Life
Vince McMahon, 78, plans to outlive his mother – who died at the age of 101 – and thrive well into his 120s, according to Kurt Angle. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Angle recounted a conversation he had with McMahon during his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2017 that left him in awe of his former boss.
"You know what he told me when I came back to WWE?" Angle recalled. "He said, 'Listen, I'm going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always going to be working here. They're going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands.' Vince — that's what keeps him going."
Angle is admittedly a tad nervous for McMahon now that the WWE-UFC merger has gone through, which could lead to the WWE founder no longer being hands-on with day-to-day operations. "What's he going to do now? His life is wrestling, wrestling, wrestling." That said, Angle is confident that McMahon will figure out a way to keep him busy simply due to "The Genetic Jackhammer's" drive and passion for the industry.
McMahon's desire to run WWE, till the day he drops dead, is no secret. In January 2022, Bruce Prichard floated the possibility of his boss outliving his younger peers when he predicated that McMahon could run WWE for "the next 25-to-30 years" if he so chooses.
'Hardest-Working And Most Dedicated Person I've Ever Met'
As someone who trained for an Olympic Games with a "broken freakin' neck," Kurt Angle knows a thing or two about dedication and sacrifice. Yet, he considers Vince McMahon to be the hardest-working person he's ever met.
"That guy is unbelievable," Angle said of McMahon. "He is the hardest-working and most dedicated person I've ever been around — he really is. He sticks to his diet, he works all day, he makes sure he gets his workout in — everything is like a line for him. Everything has to go a certain way for Vince, he has to have everything lined up just perfectly. He's an animal." Angle then joked about McMahon being only two years younger than Joe Biden and still being "very mentally sharp" and coherent, unlike the current President of the United States. "He's still sharp as a rock," Angle added.
Speaking further on the years he spent with McMahon on the road, Angle provided some insight into how his former boss operated on a day-to-day basis. "When he's on the road, TV gets over by midnight, and then he'll go to the gym at one o'clock and train till three," Angle said of McMahon. "He'll sleep from four to six, then he'll wake up and repeat the cycle. He only sleeps two hours a day. He's a workaholic."
As for his personal relationship with the WWE founder, Angle noted that McMahon always "treated me right" and they rarely had any arguments or disagreements. Angle is happy that McMahon "got the money he got" by merging WWE and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, for which he currently serves as the Executive Chairman.