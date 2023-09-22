Bully Ray Teases Final Run For Team 3D Following Impact Wrestling Reunion With D-Von

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) teased that he and Team 3D partner D-Von Dudley could have one last run after reuniting on Impact Wrestling 1000.

"D-Von's feeling good, so we're considering getting it back together for maybe, I don't know, three months, six months, whatever he can handle physically," Ray said. "But as of right now, you know, we did that Impact 1000, and he had so much fun in the ring, and the fans loved it. We got such an outpouring of love from our fans all over the world that he's like, he called me and we talked, and he's like, 'Bubba, I think I wanna do it again.' So yeah, I think we're gonna fire up the old Team 3D engine and see what happens."

Team 3D, who recently signed legends contracts with WWE, defeated Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju of The Desi Hit Squad on Impact Wrestling 1000 last week. Prior to that, the duo hadn't teamed together since 2016, when they were participants in a four-way tag team match for the HOG Tag Team Championship at House of Glory's HOG VI event. Ray continued his in-ring career after that match, while Dudley, who has struggled with health issues in recent years, became a backstage producer with WWE; he left that role earlier this year.

Ray and Dudley first teamed up together in Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1996. They went on to become one of the most decorated teams in the history of professional wrestling, winning tag team gold in various promotions such as WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling). Team 3D were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Dudley Boyz in 2018.

