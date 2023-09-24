WWE's Tiffany Stratton Praises Becky Lynch Match, Challenges Former AEW Star

Despite her loss to Becky Lynch on the September 12 episode of "WWE NXT," Tiffany Stratton is grateful for the opportunity to share the ring with someone she believes to be one of the best performers in WWE history. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of "WrestlingNewsCo," Stratton recounted her recent "NXT" Women's Championship match against "The Man," which she later described as "amazing."

"I definitely think we have great chemistry, like you said. I feel amazing to be even put on the same screen as Becky Lynch. She's one of the greatest of all time, in my opinion, and I'm excited for this rematch. I can't wait," Stratton said.

Coming off their ratings-boosting first encounter, Stratton will face Lynch again at "NXT" No Mercy as she attempts to reclaim the "NXT" Women's Championship that Lynch now possesses. Before Stratton turns her attention back to Lynch though, she was asked to consider the possibility of another woman joining the WWE locker room — that being former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who is reportedly heading to WWE very soon. Despite not knowing Cargill personally, Stratton feels the ex-AEW star would be welcomed into the women's division with open arms if she does make the move to WWE.

"For sure, bring her on in," Stratton said. "I don't know much about her, but I've seen photos of her and she's beautiful. I'm not sure what's really going on there, so I guess we'll see."

While the date for Cargill's impending WWE debut has yet to be determined, it's been suggested that Cargill will be joining WWE's main roster, rather than starting in WWE's developmental territory of "NXT."

