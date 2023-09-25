WWE's Santos Escobar Details Previous Exchanges With Vince McMahon

WWE star Santos Escobar has opened up about his long-standing dream to join WWE and his interactions with Vince McMahon.

The "WWE SmackDown" star was a recent guest on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including his brief meetings with McMahon. Escobar detailed why it was important for him to meet the former WWE CEO.

"I've met Vince McMahon three or four times in my life, but it was always in passing. It was never like ... we never had at least 20 seconds to acknowledge each other's face," explained Escobar. "This was important to me. Why? Because I live in a world of his creation."

He recalled meeting McMahon when WWE performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York last time around and asked LWO compatriot Rey Mysterio to introduce him to the former WWE Chairman.

"So the last time we were in Madison Square Garden, I learned he was there. I just couldn't let this opportunity go by. And I told Rey [Mysterio], 'Hook me up with Vince.' And sure enough, we found out where he was and I had the opportunity to meet the creator of the universe I live in. I know it's deep, I know it's probably too much, but in my eyes, growing up, wishing, wanting, needing everything I have now, it's clear to me that I had to meet the man," said Escobar.

He revealed he didn't tell McMahon about his lifelong dream to be a part of WWE, but says that he will do so the next time he comes face-to-face with him.