Video: Xavier Woods Meets A Koala During WWE Trip To Australia

Considering he's a former 12-time tag team champion, a former King of the Ring, the host of "UpUpDownDown," and a man with degrees in psychology and philosophy, Xavier Woods has more accolades than most people. And now he can add another one to his list: Unlike most of us, he has held a koala.

Woods accomplished the feat this past week while in Perth, Australia, and posted video of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter. Woods could be seen beaming with delight as he held the koala, a moment he described in the post as "another level of happiness."

Before we left Perth 🇦🇺 we got the chance to hold a Koala. This is another level of happiness 🤣 @WestAustralia pic.twitter.com/r0CLM6uXnL — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) September 25, 2023

As for how Woods got the opportunity to hold a koala while in Perth, the WWE star was in the capital city of Western Australia to promote WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber event, which will take place in Perth this February. The show, announced last Thursday in between announcements of roster cuts and "WWE SmackDown" moving to USA Network next year, will see the final PLE before WrestleMania take place on February 24, at the Optus Stadium.

How Woods will factor into the Perth event remains to be seen. Woods has been on the "WWE Raw" brand ever since being drafted over to the show earlier this spring, where he has continued to team with long-time New Day partner Kofi Kingston, though he has missed time after suffering whiplash during a match in August. Woods last wrestled on the September 11 episode of "Raw," coming up short in singles competition against Drew McIntyre.