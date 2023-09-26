Chris Jericho Says Fellow AEW Star Is 'One In A Million, Fight Me'

Everything is coming up Eddie Kingston in AEW right now. The surly star had what was arguably the highlight of his career last Wednesday, when he defeated longtime rival Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship and retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." And only a few days later, Kingston revealed AEW fans could expect to see more of him, stating he had agreed to extend his contract for four more years. One person quite thrilled with that news, and Kingston's success in general, is fellow AEW star Chris Jericho. Taking to X, Jericho responded to a post quoting an interview Kingston had given about responding to critics, calling the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion "one in a million." Jericho also challenged anyone who disagreed with that assessment to fight him.

Eddie Kingston is one in a million. Fight me... https://t.co/m4BUDxtxOc — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2023

Jericho has first-hand experience with how capable a performer Kingston is after the two feuded with each other for several months in 2022. Kingston would defeat Jericho in their first encounter at Revolution 2022, leading to Jericho forming the Jericho Appreciation Society, followed by Jericho defeating Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match in July. The two would also be on opposite sides of Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2022 in May, and the second Blood & Guts match in June.

Both Jericho and Kingston will be in action this Sunday at WrestleDream, with Kingston defending both the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Titles against ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. Jericho will meanwhile be in trios action, teaming with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to face Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay of The Don Callis Family.