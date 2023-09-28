Sammy Guevara Pats Himself On The Back After AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) last night to thank viewers for tuning into "AEW Dynamite," but one former TNT Champion thinks such gratitude should be aimed in his direction.

"Thank me," Sammy Guevara wrote. "The crowd was very rude to me today but I powered through it. Very brave of me. #ThankYouSammy."

Very brave of me. #ThankYouSammy https://t.co/AqZn6i0j6i — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 28, 2023

Fresh off a loss to Chris Jericho at this year's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Guevara was back on the crowd's bad side Wednesday evening, officially joining the Don Callis Family after turning on Jericho with a kick to the groin resignation from the Jericho Appreciation Society. With the backing of Callis, Guevara now hopes to fulfill some of the potential many have said he possesses — including Jericho.

"I think he has the potential to be a world champion," Chris Jericho said last week. "That's the thing about what we've been able to do in AEW over the last four years is build so many names that came from basically nowhere into legit main-eventers."

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has also spoken highly of Guevara. Having trained the young star, Booker said that he recently caught up with Guevara and was pleased to see he was still the dedicated student he was when training in Reality of Wrestling. Booker was also impressed by Sammy's newfound maturity. "It's so freaking awesome, man," Booker professed, "to see that kid grow up to be a young man and handling his responsibilities."