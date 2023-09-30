Why Thunder Rosa Hopes Becky Lynch Defeats Tiffany Stratton At WWE NXT No Mercy

Tiffany Stratton will have a chance to reclaim the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship at "NXT" No Mercy tonight, but after the new titleholder, Becky Lynch, provided a significant ratings boost to WWE's developmental brand, many are hoping to see "The Man" continue her reign. One of those people in favor of a Lynch-win is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, who further explained why she wants Lynch to emerge victorious at No Mercy.

"I think this is going to be such a challenge for Tiffany Stratton because I don't think she's ever done a match like this, but she is in good hands," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "Becky Lynch has a lot of experience. She has elevated all her opponents in the last couple of months and all these crazy matches that she's been able to pull off. I am more than sure that Becky Lynch — I hope she stays as a champion because she will bring so much not only attention to 'NXT,' but she can do a lot more with a lot of the young talent right now in 'NXT' if Tiffany Stratton doesn't capture the championship again."

"WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves recently echoed similar sentiments, outlining the value that Lynch brings not only to the "NXT" viewership, but the "NXT" stars themselves, who now have an opportunity to work with a performer of great in-ring and television experience like Lynch. As of Saturday, Lynch was slightly favored to defeat Stratton in the No Mercy betting odds. The two will headline the event as they battle over the "NXT" Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match.

